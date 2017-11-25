Two Bulgarian Teenage Girls Disappeared in Cyprus
Cypriot police is searching for two underage girls from Bulgaria, the CyprusMail site reported, quoted by bTV.
Sisters Pamela Antolieva Plamenova (17) and Reni Anatolieva Plamenova (14) were last seen on November 14.
Then they left their home in Limassol.
From their social networking profiles, it is clear that the two girls are most likely from Byala Slatina and currently study in Cypriot schools.
Police urge citizens to cooperate in the search.
