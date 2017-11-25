Two Bulgarian Teenage Girls Disappeared in Cyprus

Society | November 25, 2017, Saturday // 11:30| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two Bulgarian Teenage Girls Disappeared in Cyprus archive

Cypriot police is searching for two underage girls from Bulgaria, the CyprusMail site reported, quoted by bTV.

Sisters Pamela Antolieva Plamenova (17) and Reni Anatolieva Plamenova (14) were last seen on November 14.

Then they left their home in Limassol.

From their social networking profiles, it is clear that the two girls are most likely from Byala Slatina and currently study in Cypriot schools.

Police urge citizens to cooperate in the search.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, teenagers Cyprus, missing
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria