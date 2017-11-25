Police Evacuated Metro Station in Central London

London Metro Station Oxford Circus was evacuated tonight, police reported a possible connection with terrorism, and eyewitnesses spread footage of people fleeing the area on social media. Then two nearby metro stations - Bond Street and Hampton Court Road - were closed, most likely as a precautionary measure, reports BBC.

The metro station is in the heart of Britain's most popular shopping district, and the incident occurs at the peak hours of the so-called " Black Friday - Day of mass discounts of goods.

Police said they responded to a "client-related incident," but did not give details of why armed units and fire trucks were sent.

It was later explained that the police received calls at 16:38 for audible shots on Oxford Street and Oxford Circus. The fire service reported that 3 cars and 15 firemen were sent to the area.

For now, there is no evidence of injuries to the police, and the agencies report a mildly injured woman in the crowd while escaping from the metro station. Everyone in the area is ordered to go to the nearest buildings because the signal sent to the police is for shooting, but shortly the police officers have officially announced they have not found any traces of shots or a specific suspect of the incident.

The London Transport Administration has announced that the metro station is closed, trains run in transit and advise people to avoid the area. "Oxford Circus" is the busiest station in the UK - in 2014, over 90 million passengers have went through there.

Just before 18:00 local time (20hrs in Bulgaria), the London Underground traffic was restored and the Oxford Circus and Bond Street stops were opened. The British police have expressed "tremendous gratitude" that people have understood and reassured them that there is no danger, the area is searched and the barriers are lifted.