Air Pollution in 25 Cities in Bulgaria is Above Permissible Norms

Air quality is improving, but Sofia is still the most polluted city.These were conclusions from a conference held in Sofia on 24th of November.

The European Commission has already sentenced Bulgaria for the poor air quality in almost the whole country. The government is seeking an extension to take measures to address the problem.

In search of a solution, ministers attended a conference organized by the Ministyer of Environment and Water, Neno Dimov.

He is firm the only specific air pollutant in Bulgaria are the fine particles.

If we do not take into account the other pollutants, which levels do not exceed the permissible norms, the fine parlicles air pollution is in practice everywhere. In 25 cities, there are constantly levels that are above the limits allowed by the law, the minister explained.

Latest data from this week shows that the highest levels of air pollution are in Vidin, Montana and Gorna Oryahovitsa. And in the capital, only in Boyana district were found higher levels of fine particles.

Minister Dimov explained that the causes are household heating, road transport, industry and energy.

Valeri Simeonov, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy has said that all institutions will work together to solve the problem and criminal procedure should not be in any way allowed. Therefore, we have no choice but to take preventive, urgent measures, Simeonov added.

Although the air in Sofia is getting cleaner, the ministers will unite around more proposals to reduce the levels of fine particulate matter.

Bulgarian National Television