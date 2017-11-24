Ministry of Defence: No Bulgarian Мedics were Injured in the Mali Тerrorist Аttack
No Bulgarian medics were injured in today’s terrorist attack in Mali, the press office of the Ministry of Defence said. The attack took place far from the base of the Bulgarian medics.
There is no direct threat to the area.
The team of four Bulgarian medics is in good health and performs its duties.
