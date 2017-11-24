There is an increase in prices of commercial eggs in Pazardzhik, reported expert.bg

Until now, this product was traded at a price between BGN 0.20 and BGN 0.23. The price has risen to BGN 0.35 in recent days, and today some of the smaller shops in the region offer eggs for BGN 0.40.

According to traders, the rapid rise is due to the increase in the price they are offered by the producers. According to buyers, the price is rising consciously due to the upcoming holidays and the expectations for higher turnover in the egg, as they are the main product for the preparation of most of the sweets.