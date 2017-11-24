Eight North Koreans were Found off the Coast of Japan
World | November 24, 2017, Friday // 16:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Japanese police have found 8 North Koreans in a yacht port in the northwest of Honshu Island. They explained they were fishermen and their wooden vessel was thrown out on the shore after it broke down, reports novinite.bg.
However, the suspicions are that they are fugitives of the Pyongyang regime.
The incident is on the backdrop of the growing tension on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea often threatens Japan and launches missiles that fall very close to the archipelago or pass over it.
- » German President to Meet Party Leaders on Thursday
- » Death Toll Rises to 184 in Attack on Mosque in Egypt's North Sinai
- » EU Pushes Reforms as Ukraine Seeks Membership Promise
- » South Korean Scientists have Found an Effective Cure Against Baldness
- » Terrorist Attack in Egypt, Many People Died
- » Mnangagwa the 'Crocodile' Sworn in as Zimbabwe President
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)