Eight North Koreans were Found off the Coast of Japan

November 24, 2017, Friday
Bulgaria: Eight North Koreans were Found off the Coast of Japan Source: Twitter

The Japanese police have found 8 North Koreans in a yacht port in the northwest of Honshu Island. They explained they were fishermen and their wooden vessel was thrown out on the shore after it broke down, reports novinite.bg. 

However, the suspicions are that they are fugitives of the Pyongyang regime.

The incident is on the backdrop of the growing tension on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea often threatens Japan and launches missiles that fall very close to the archipelago or pass over it.

