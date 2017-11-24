South Korean Scientists have Found an Effective Cure Against Baldness

Bulgaria: South Korean Scientists have Found an Effective Cure Against Baldness Source: Pixabay

South Korean scientists have found an effective cure against baldness in tests with mice, which will give hope to millions of people suffering from hair loss, according to Metro.

The team of Professor Choi Kang Yel of Yonsei University in Seoul found the ingredient CXXC, a zinc protein that controls the development of hair follicles. In mouse tests lasting 4 weeks, the protein in question caused the growth of new follicles. The emergence of new hair was also observed when treating bald place with valproic acid.

According to the South Korean team, thanks to the new discovery, a drug can be developed soon, not only to cure the baldness but also to regenerate the damaged skin tissue.

