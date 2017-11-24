Chinese Cultural Center in Sofia Opens Doors

The largest Chinese cultural center in Southeastern and Central Europe was opened in Sofia. It stretches on 8 floors, covering an area of ​​4000 square meters, reports the Bulgarian National Television.

"China and Bulgaria are traditionally friendly states. We will never forget that your country was the second to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with us.", said the ambassador of China in Bulgaria.

In 2014, during the visit of the Bulgarian President then Rosen Plevneliev to China, the two countries signed a Memorandum for the construction of cultural centers. And in 2015 the two ministries of culture signed an agreement.

The center was created with the support of the Chinese Ministry of Culture in Ningbo, the city with the busiest port in the world, and where most Chinese people that live in Bulgaria come from.