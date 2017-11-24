There was a Slight Earthquake in the Region of Shumen

Bulgaria: There was a Slight Earthquake in the Region of Shumen btv.bg

An earthquake measuring about 2.8 on the Richter scale is registered in the Novi Pazar area, Shumen, FOCUS News reported, quoting Blagovesta Bachkova, a member of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NIGGG) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The quake was registered at 2:13 pm. Little, higher floors of buildings are felt.

The earthquake is about 280 km northeast of the city of Sofia.

There is no evidence of destruction.

