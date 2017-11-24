There was a Slight Earthquake in the Region of Shumen

An earthquake measuring about 2.8 on the Richter scale is registered in the Novi Pazar area, Shumen, FOCUS News reported, quoting Blagovesta Bachkova, a member of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NIGGG) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The quake was registered at 2:13 pm. Little, higher floors of buildings are felt.

The earthquake is about 280 km northeast of the city of Sofia.

There is no evidence of destruction.