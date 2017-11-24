The renovated part of Sofia's Dondukov boulevard is being renovated again.



The repair works are at the same place, where they were 20 days ago, on November 4 - on the stretch between ''Bacho Kiro'' Street and ''Budapest'' Street, reported bTV.

This time, however, the pavement is not rearranged on the boulevard itself but on the cycling track. The bicycle part of the road itself was not yet on the move, but it was fully ready in the middle of September, as well as the entire section of the Council of Ministers to the intersection of ''Rakovski " Street.

At the same time, the other parts of the cycle track, which are in the area of ​​the Former Communist Party House, are now being cleaned and ready for use.

The reconstruction of ''Dondukov'' Blvd started on 3 July. On September 15, two sections of it were put on the move. These are the sections from the Council of Ministers to the ''G.S. Rakovski'' Street, where the flooring is a pavement, and from ''Krakra'' Street to ''Vasil Levski'' Blvd.

On November 4, however, a rearrangement of one of the already released segments began. The municipality explained that the otherwise placed object was not actually finished.

The repair includes replacement of the pavement, the track, the pipe network, the grid.

Because of the scandalous quality of the repairs in Sofia, civil organizations demanded the resignation of Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, who, in turn, announced that it would severely penalize construction companies.