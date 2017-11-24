Terrorist Attack in Egypt, Many People Died

At least 180 people were killed in a mosque on the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt. The injured are at least 150, reports Independent.

Egyptian authorities have reported that extremists have attacked a mosque in the northern part of the peninsula. A bomb exploded, and then the attackers opened fire during Friday prayers.



According to Egyptian newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm, referring to witnesses, the bomb is detonated to the Al-Rawdah mosque in the center of Bir al-Aabd.



Still no one has taken responsibility for the attack. On the Peninsula there are terrorists from the Islamic state group.