Terrorist Attack in Egypt, Many People Died

World | November 24, 2017, Friday // 14:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Terrorist Attack in Egypt, Many People Died Source: Twitter

At least 180 people were killed in a mosque on the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt. The injured are at least 150, reports Independent. 

Egyptian authorities have reported that extremists have attacked a mosque in the northern part of the peninsula. A bomb exploded, and then the attackers opened fire during Friday prayers.
 
According to Egyptian newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm, referring to witnesses, the bomb is detonated to the Al-Rawdah mosque in the center of Bir al-Aabd.
 
Still no one has taken responsibility for the attack. On the Peninsula there are terrorists from the Islamic state group.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Egypt, terrorist, attack
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria