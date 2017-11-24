Logistics Center for e-commerce with China Start Work Near Plovdiv

Plovdiv and the Central and Eastern European Countries (CEE) opened the first "16 + 1 Logistics Center and Pavilion for E-Commerce in Agricultural and Other Products", reports investor.bg.

The center is designed to promote the capabilities of our countries' economies and to promote trade with China.

"We believe that it will become a modern bridge for 21st Century technologies, for a better cooperation between CEE and China." We hope the logistics center will be an example for other countries in the region in expanding cooperation with the Chinese economy, " said during launch Lozana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

She informs that over the last three years Bulgaria's agricultural turnover in these countries amounts to more than USD 2 billion a year, accounting for 26-27% of the total agricultural commodity exchange in Bulgaria.

"Bulgaria provides opportunities for transport links with the countries of Europe, Asia and Africa, and, respectively, for the connection center of some of the transport flows between Western and Central Europe and Asia. Our potential is also related to the development of transit traffic. Bulgaria is a country with established political stability, which is a prerequisite for the development of transport links and the intensification of trade relations with both Europe and the East Asian countries, "said Dimitar Genovski, Deputy Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications.

According to him, the attraction of Chinese investors will contribute to the development of the transport infrastructure, which will later become part of the new "Silk Road".

Lubomir Ganchev, an advisor to the Minister of Economy, said that over the last ten years Bulgarian exports to China have increased sevenfold.

Most of the Chinese investments are in the field of agriculture, food, essential oils, cosmetics, wine and mineral water.

"For us The 16 + 1 Initiative is a platform for new opportunities to strengthen investment and trade cooperation with China," Ganchev said.

The 16 + 1 Logistics Center and Pavilion for E-Commerce in Agricultural and Other Products in China and the CEE countries is the result of a meeting of the Ministers of Agriculture of China and the CEE countries in August in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The aim is to promote the development of bilateral and multilateral e-commerce with agricultural and other products between China and the CEE countries.