More than 20 Killed and Wounded in Fights in Eastern Ukraine

November 24, 2017, Friday
Source: iNews.bg

Five government soldiers died in eastern Ukraine in fighting with pro-Russian separatists, reports Interfax-Ukraine, writes news.bg

The Ukrainian authorities add that four other people were injured in the fighting in the Donbass. Their condition is severe. The pro-Russian forces have stormed positions of the Ukrainian army.

Seven enemy truce regime violations have been recorded across the front over the past day, including an armed collision, the press center of the Kiev-led anti-terrorist operation said, adding that eight separatists and nine civilians were injured in recent days.

