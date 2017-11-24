Bulgarian PM: Dialogue is the Only Solution For Stability in the Former Soviet Space

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | November 24, 2017, Friday // 14:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: Dialogue is the Only Solution For Stability in the Former Soviet Space Council of Ministers

''Dialogue is the only solution for stability in the former Soviet Union, where over the years there has been a lot of tension''. This was made clear by the words of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who participates in the Eastern Partnership meeting in Brussels.

It is part of the European Neighborhood Policy and affects Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. Created in 2009, the partnership aims to bring the EU closer together with the six countries of Eastern Europe and the Caucasus region. All of them are former members of the Soviet bloc.

In his words, such a meeting format should also be held with the Western Balkans.

The summit was expected to end with the adoption of a declaration mentioning the “European aspirations” of the Eastern Partnership nations. But despite efforts by Ukraine and other countries, reports suggested the declaration would make no mention of a “European perspective” for these six countries.

According to a report by the Reuters, quoted by the news.pl , EU leaders were expected to "acknowledge the European aspirations" of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in a summit statement, a wording that Reuters described as EU code for closer ties but not membership.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Soviet space, Soviet Union, Boyko Borissov, Brussels, Westen Balkans
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria