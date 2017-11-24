Bulgarian PM: Dialogue is the Only Solution For Stability in the Former Soviet Space

''Dialogue is the only solution for stability in the former Soviet Union, where over the years there has been a lot of tension''. This was made clear by the words of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who participates in the Eastern Partnership meeting in Brussels.

It is part of the European Neighborhood Policy and affects Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. Created in 2009, the partnership aims to bring the EU closer together with the six countries of Eastern Europe and the Caucasus region. All of them are former members of the Soviet bloc.

In his words, such a meeting format should also be held with the Western Balkans.

The summit was expected to end with the adoption of a declaration mentioning the “European aspirations” of the Eastern Partnership nations. But despite efforts by Ukraine and other countries, reports suggested the declaration would make no mention of a “European perspective” for these six countries.

According to a report by the Reuters, quoted by the news.pl , EU leaders were expected to "acknowledge the European aspirations" of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in a summit statement, a wording that Reuters described as EU code for closer ties but not membership.