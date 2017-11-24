New Earthquake in Iran, Dozens were Injured
An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale in Iran. 36 people have been injured in the western province of Lorraine, local media reported.
The depth of the quake was 10 kilometers. A Lorraine disaster management official said most of the injuries occurred when people rushed to leave their homes. He said most of the injured were released after medical assistance, but two remain in hospital.
Earlier this month, an earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter hit the Iran-Iraqi border, killing 530 people and injuring over 9,000 people. Iran is located in an extremely seismic zone.
In 2003, an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale destroyed the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.
