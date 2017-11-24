Italian Tortured Romanian Woman in a Basement for 10 Years (Video)

Romanian woman spent ten terrible years in which she was held captive, raped and tortured by a man in Italy, said the Romanian edition of Digi24, quoted by BGNES.

It all started in 2007, when the Romanian, then 19, arrived in Lamezia, southern Italy. She was hired by an Italian family to take care of an elderly woman who lived there. The nightmare began after the elderly woman died. Then her son began to torment the Romanian. He held her as a captive for 10 years, torturing and raping her.

As a result of repeated rape, the girl gives birth to two children who were forced to live under the same conditions as their mother

- in a basement, behind a chain-locked door, without water, electricity, and using litterboards.

Police have revealed the chilling history quite accidentally during a routine road check. The Italian abuser and the older child traveled when their car was stopped for inspection.

The poor condition of the boy, dressed in old and dirty clothes, drew the attention of the policemen who inquired about who the mother of the child was. What they found later confirmed their doubts.

The law enforcement officials discovered the woman in terrible conditions, with lots of injuries and very poor health, since she was tied up and tortured for years. The police took the mother and the two children away and arrested the man.