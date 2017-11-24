Good Weather over the Weekend, Next Week Begins with Snow

Today and during the weekend we will enjoy relatively high season temperatures, more sun and nice weather, but the new week starts with snow.



The next day in the plains and lowlands will be foggy and have low clouds. In the afternoon on Saturday, a weak South-East wind will appear in eastern Bulgaria and cloudiness and mists will temporarily disappear. Minimum temperatures in most areas, between minus 1 ° and 4 °, on the sea coast between 8 ° and 10 °, maximum, between 7 ° and 12 °. In Sofia minus about 1 °, maximum about 11 °.

On Sunday the weather will stay good during the day, gradually becoming cloudy. In the evening the clouds will begin to thicken and rains will start, which will transform into snow in the West of Bulgaria on Monday night.

During the all Monday it will rain in the rest of the country - wet snow in Central Bulgaria, and rain in Eastern Bulgaria. Temperatures will drop in the following days of next week.