12 Thousand Bulgarians Live and Work in Portugal

About 12,000 of our Bulgarians live and work in Portugal. This was announced today by the chairman of the Bulgaria-Portugal Parliamentary Friendship Group Boris Yachev during a meeting of the group with the Portuguese Ambassador Luis Ferras quoted by the NFSB press center.

Boris Yachev, who is also a member of the NFSB, expressed the friendship group's satisfaction with the exceptionally good level of bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Portugal - as the relations between two friendly states, among which there are no unresolved issues, 24chasa.

"There are many common topics that we can discuss - two EU and NATO member states, but I will only highlight some of the positive things," said Boris Yachev. In his words, one of them is the extremely warm reception that Portugal gives to Bulgarians who live and work there.

A greeting in this direction to the Ambassador also expressed Petar Petrov, also a member of the Friendship Group and MP from the NFSB in United Patriots. Boris Yachev stressed once again the importance of Portugal's support for the accession of Bulgaria to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a support given in September.

The Ambassador of Portugal to Bulgaria, Luis Ferras, expressed his satisfaction at the very good level of bilateral relations. In his words, the Portuguese are looking for new opportunities for mountain and ski tourism - a direction in which Bulgaria can work effectively. A visit of a Bulgarian parliamentary delegation to Portugal in 2018 was confirmed during the meeting, Boris Yachev said.