The Teams Ranked For the 1/16-Finals in the Europa League

The Teams Ranked For the 1/16-Finals in the Europa League

By the end of the group stage of the Europa League there is another round, but several teams already guaranteed entry in the tournament in the spring

Here are the teams ranked for 1/16-finals after last night's matches:

''Arsenal'', ''Atalanta'', ''Sporting'' Braga, ''Dinamo'' Kiev, ''Steaua'', ''Lazio'', ''Olympique'' Lyon, ''Milan'', ''Nice'', ''Ostersund'', ''Partizan'' Belgrade, ''Victoria'' Pilsen, ''Real Sociedad'', ''Salzburg'', ''Villarreal'' and ''Zenit'' St. Petersburg.

 

 

