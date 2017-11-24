The Teams Ranked For the 1/16-Finals in the Europa League
By the end of the group stage of the Europa League there is another round, but several teams already guaranteed entry in the tournament in the spring
Here are the teams ranked for 1/16-finals after last night's matches:
''Arsenal'', ''Atalanta'', ''Sporting'' Braga, ''Dinamo'' Kiev, ''Steaua'', ''Lazio'', ''Olympique'' Lyon, ''Milan'', ''Nice'', ''Ostersund'', ''Partizan'' Belgrade, ''Victoria'' Pilsen, ''Real Sociedad'', ''Salzburg'', ''Villarreal'' and ''Zenit'' St. Petersburg.
