House is Assembled For Only 6 Hours (video)

House is Assembled For Only 6 Hours

At a time when property prices have risen steadily, the Italian Renato Vidal has devised a practical alternative to the traditional house.

He invented M.A.Di. - a home that costs only $ 33,000 and can be assembled by 3 people for about 6 hours.

The building is certified as seismically safe and made of high quality material. Available in different sizes - from 27 square meters for 33,000 dollars to 84 square meters for 73,000 dollars. All basic models have a living room, a bedroom, a kitchenand a bathroom with a toilet.

The folding house M.A.Di. can be located anywhere without the need for a concrete slab. There is an option to be completely out of the net with the addition of solar panels, gray water treatment systems (domestic waste water) and LED lighting.

 

