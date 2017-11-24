EU's Juncker Says Dec. 4 Meeting with May will Show if Brexit Progress Made
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday that a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on December 4 will allow the EU to see whether sufficient progress was made on Brexit talks, Reuters reported.
The president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday that a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on December 4 will allow the EU to see whether sufficient progress was made on Brexit talks, Reuters reported.
“I will meet the British prime minister on 4 December. Then we will see if there has been sufficient progress,” he told reporters in Brussels ahead of an EU summit that May is attending. Juncker said there had been progress in Brexit talks.
- » German Social Democrats Under Pressure to Form Grand Coalition
- » Europe Strengthens Security Measures Around the Christmas Bazaars
- » Spain Sends Migrant Arrivals to Unfinished Prison
- » UK Sets Aside Extra 3 billion Pounds for Brexit Preparations
- » Norway's Police Downgrade Threat Level
- » The Collapse of Angela Merkel's Coalition Shows Her Dream of a United Europe is Falling Apart
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)