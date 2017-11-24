Russia will Reduce its Military Presence in Syria by the End of the Year

World | November 24, 2017, Friday // 12:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Russia will Reduce its Military Presence in Syria by the End of the Year Source: Twitter

The Russian Army plans to reduce its presence in Syria by the end of this year because its targets on the ground will soon be achieved, the head of the Army Chief of Staff told journalists yesterday, the France press reported.

"Of course, a decision will be taken by the Supreme Commander to reduce the group," said General Valeriy Gerasimov in response to a question whether Russia is considering reducing its military presence in Syria by the end of the year.

Moscow joined the Syrian military conflict in September 2015 with air strikes in support of President Bashar Assad's forces, tilting the balance in his favor.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, reduce, military, presence, Syria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria