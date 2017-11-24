Russia will Reduce its Military Presence in Syria by the End of the Year
The Russian Army plans to reduce its presence in Syria by the end of this year because its targets on the ground will soon be achieved, the head of the Army Chief of Staff told journalists yesterday, the France press reported.
"Of course, a decision will be taken by the Supreme Commander to reduce the group," said General Valeriy Gerasimov in response to a question whether Russia is considering reducing its military presence in Syria by the end of the year.
Moscow joined the Syrian military conflict in September 2015 with air strikes in support of President Bashar Assad's forces, tilting the balance in his favor.
