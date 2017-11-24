A 7th Grader from Burgas Attempted Suicide in a School Bathroom

Girl in the seventh grade tried to poison herself with xanax in the toilet of the Burgas highschool "Ivan Vazov", reports novini.

The incident took place in the large school break on Wednesday. The girl just shared with her classmates what she did and the kids called the nurse, Monitor reported.

According to the teenager's testimony, she drank a whole pack of psychotropic medicine - a total of 10 tablets. The girl was urgently taken to a hospital where here stomach was flushed and is now well, said the health care institution.

The Regional Inspectorate on Education was informed of the incident. "I received a detailed report from the school principal and a nurse's opinion suggesting a possible simulation, according to medical figures, the behavior of the student did not correspond to the absorbed dose of xanax, but all the necessary measures were taken and the girl was taken urgently to the hospital" , said the head of the educational inspectorate in Burgas Violeta Ilieva. The school leaders refused to give more details about the case and the reasons for the seventh grader's attempt to take her own life.

According to her classmates, she had family problems and often attended school psychologist.