University Oncological Hospital Forms Groups for Psycho-emotional Support

Groups for psycho-emotional support of patients with oncological diseases are being started at the University Specialized Hospital of Oncology (USBALO) in the capital district of Darvenitsa, reports mediapool. 

The groups will be led by psychologists and will be completely free of charge for both patients and their relatives, as well as for other people with oncological diseases who are interested. The aim of the groups will be to help patients and their families more easily through the rough treatment process.

Groups will be two because of the different issues and needs of the participants. The first one will be for patients only, it will be held every Tuesday at 2 pm and the first session will take place on 5 December. The second will be for the relatives of the sick, it will be held every Thursday at 18.00. The first session will be on December 7th. All meetings will be held in the USBALO.

More information can be obtained every working day on 02/8076298 from 14.00 - 16.00.

