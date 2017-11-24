In 2018 SpaceX Plans to Make 50% more Rocket Testing

US company SpaceX plans to increase its missile launches by 50% in the coming year. This was announced on Wednesday by company president Guin Shoutwell.

As the Space News portal informs, this year, the company has made 16 attempts and plans to make three or four more by the end of the year.

"In the next year, we will increase the pace of our rocket launches by 50%, and we will fly more in the next year than the previous one." If we are lucky, I think we will be able to reach 30-40 launches a year, "said Schoutwell.

He also hoped that the newest modification of the Falcon 9 - Block 5 rockets would take its first flight as early as 2018. According to the data, the new rocket will develop 8% more thrust than the previous Block 4 model and will be able to be used at least 10 times.

Although one of their rockets exploded in the test field in September, and there were several delayed releases, SpaceX managed to complete the 12-month cycle with the largest number of missile trials. Besides, this year the giant made the first rocket flight used before, proving to the world that its missiles are indeed reusable,