Bulgaria remains among the 15 most desirable destinations for buying a second home in October, according to the regular ranking of TheMoveChannel.com portal.

Our country ranks 11th, climbing two positions compared to September, with a share of 1.44% of all inquiries made in the portal.

In the top five of the ranking there are serious changes. In the first place, Spain comes up with 6.5% of inquiries. The US fell second with just over 5% of inquiries.

Third place last month is Portugal, which collects 4.4% of inquiries from buyers.

Fourth place is for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), namely Dubai, and France, which climbed to second place in September, falls fifth with 2.6% of inquiries.

Top 10 is complemented by Jersey Island, Turkey, Cape Verde, Italy and New Zealand.

Mauritius and Greece are the destinations with the largest drop in demand - respectively 15 places to 23rd position and 14 places to 18th position.

At the same time, Tanzania makes the biggest jump - 29 places to 16th position. Cyprus advances with 11 places in the ranking to 12th position, and Latvia - with 10th to 39th position.