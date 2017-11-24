40% of Families in Russia with a Shortage of Money for Food and Clothing

World » RUSSIA | November 24, 2017, Friday // 11:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 40% of Families in Russia with a Shortage of Money for Food and Clothing Source: Pixabay

About 40 percent of Russia's families do not have enough money for food and clothing. This shows the data from a new sociological survey of the Moscow Higher Economic School, Russian media reported, said news.bg

One third of the Russians have pointed out in the poll that their money is enough just for food.

In September, 23 percent of the Russian population determined their material status as "bad or very bad," which is 3 percent more than in May.

The percentage of households that consider their income as good has declined from 17 to 15 percent.

This survey comes amid the statistics released on this week's key macroeconomic indicators for the third quarter. According to Rosstat, the growth of industrial production for the first time has remained unchanged since the beginning of 2016.

At the same time, GDP growth for the third quarter slowed down to 1.8% from 2.5% over the previous three months.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, shortage, money
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria