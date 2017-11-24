Ludogorets Lost 1:2 from Istanbul Başakşehir in Razgrad

Ludogorets suffered its first home loss in Razgrad in the European Tournaments since July 2015, after losing 1:2 against Istanbul Başakşehir in a Europa League group C match, reports sportal.

The champion of Bulgaria needed just a point to secure a ranking for the 1/16-finals in the tournament, but the goal was not achieved and a new attempt will be made in the last match of the team in the group that is a against "Hoffenheim" on December 7th.

In the other match of the group Braga won 3:1 home against "Hoffenheim", that way the German team lost the chances to continue in the tournament. "Braga" is now a 1/16-finalist.