Terrorists Threaten the Vatican
A terrorist group linked to the Islamic State spread a poster showing a car pointing to the Basilica of Sts. Peter "in Rome and so warned of a bombing on Christmas Eve, British newspaper quoted the Catholic Herald as saying.
The publication refers to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) and notes that the poster is a work of the Wafa Media Foundation, a propaganda channel associated with ISIS.
The group spread a poster with an image of decapitated Pope Francis. This year, in a prayer, the Pope recalled the victims of the attacks of Islamists around the world. "We ask the Lord to turn the hearts of the terrorists and to free the world from the hatred and the murderous stupidity that abuses the name of God, spreading death," the Vatican Radio quoted the holy father as saying.
