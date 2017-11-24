Uber to Partner with Mahindra For Electric Vehicles in India

Society | November 24, 2017, Friday // 09:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Uber to Partner with Mahindra For Electric Vehicles in India pixabay.com

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies will partner with automaker Mahindra and Mahindra to add electric vehicles on its platform in India, the two companies said in a statement on Friday, reported Reuters. 

Uber will deploy hundreds of electric vehicles including Mahindra’s e2o hatchback and eVerito sedan in Delhi and Hyderabad, and will consider adding the cars in other cities across India.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Uber, taxi, electromobiles, India
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria