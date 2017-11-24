Uber to Partner with Mahindra For Electric Vehicles in India
pixabay.com
Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies will partner with automaker Mahindra and Mahindra to add electric vehicles on its platform in India, the two companies said in a statement on Friday, reported Reuters.
Uber will deploy hundreds of electric vehicles including Mahindra’s e2o hatchback and eVerito sedan in Delhi and Hyderabad, and will consider adding the cars in other cities across India.
