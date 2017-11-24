Switzerland Gives EUR 1 Billion for Eastern Europe

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | November 24, 2017, Friday // 09:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Switzerland Gives EUR 1 Billion for Eastern Europe twitter.com

Yesterday the Swiss government announced that it will unlock more than 1 billion euros to continue to help the eastern and central European countries of the EU, reports sega. 

This "autonomous aid" to be voted in parliament amounts to 1.3 billion Swiss francs for a new 10-year period, the agencies said. The purpose of the aid is to reduce economic and social disparities in Europe, which is in the economic and political interest of Switzerland, the government said in a statement.

The news was announced by Swiss President Doris Leuthard during a visit to Bern by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"Switzerland shows it is a reliable partner," Juncker said at a press conference. Accused by a journalist that he has come to Switzerland to "ask for a check," the EC President assured: I am not in Bern to receive a gift. The decisions of the Federal Council (the government) are independent.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Switzerland, fund, Eastern Europe
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria