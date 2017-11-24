Switzerland Gives EUR 1 Billion for Eastern Europe

Yesterday the Swiss government announced that it will unlock more than 1 billion euros to continue to help the eastern and central European countries of the EU, reports sega.

This "autonomous aid" to be voted in parliament amounts to 1.3 billion Swiss francs for a new 10-year period, the agencies said. The purpose of the aid is to reduce economic and social disparities in Europe, which is in the economic and political interest of Switzerland, the government said in a statement.

The news was announced by Swiss President Doris Leuthard during a visit to Bern by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"Switzerland shows it is a reliable partner," Juncker said at a press conference. Accused by a journalist that he has come to Switzerland to "ask for a check," the EC President assured: I am not in Bern to receive a gift. The decisions of the Federal Council (the government) are independent.