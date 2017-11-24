Big Fire Broke out in a Wafers Factory in Brussels

A fire broke the cooling system of a large wafer manufacturing plant in the Forêt area in western Brussels, and authorities evacuated staff from neighboring industrial buildings and students from a school, 200 meters from the plant, TASS reported.

There are no injured people in the accident. The fire in a Milcamps factory building was localized. In the fire, there was a discharge of toxic substances and products from the combustion of the plant's cooling system.

"Two weeks later, a large discharge of toxic substances into the atmosphere was recorded after a fire in the Belgian capital," Pierre Meis, the fire department official, said. "Dernier Yor" reported that poisonous smoke is felt at 10 km. from the factory. An incident of the same magnitude happened in the same part of Brussels on November 11, when a fire with a lithium accumulator was lit in a fire in a thermal power plant in the neighboring district of Drogenbos, resulting in toxic smoke covering an area of ​​more than 20 km.