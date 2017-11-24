Employee Strike Threatens Black Friday for Amazon

The online store giant "Amazon" faces a hard black Friday in Italy and Germany, where the company's distribution center staff will strike today. Italy will be hit by a major distribution center whose employees will insist on better wages and working conditions in a key sale day.

Like the rest of Europe, in recent years, Italians have also embraced the American tradition of big discounts on the day after Thanksgiving - the so-called Black Friday.

According to information from the leading Italian trade unions, over 500 workers from the Castel San Giovanni site in the northern province of Piacenza will not meet their obligations from 6 am on Friday until 6 am on Saturday.

In a statement, the unions criticized the US multinational company for refusing to negotiate higher wages and bonuses despite Amazon's "huge growth" on the Italian market, which has been working for seven years. "There is money to redistribute," trade unions say.

In Germany, the union Verdi (Verdi) announced that the employees of six distribution centers will also strike as part of a long-standing dispute over wages and conditions. "The biggest online retailer in the world wants to achieve record sales this day, but employees have to perform perfectly not just this day to make it at Amazon," said Stephanie Nutzenberger, a member of the Ferdi board.

In Bulgaria, the Commission for Consumer Protection warns us of scams on the day of big discounts. It is possible that before the "black Friday" some traders will deliberately rise the price their goods beforehand, so the one-day discount would actually be an increase.