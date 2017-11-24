Stores in Finland Launch Bread with Insects

From today, supermarkets in Finland will offer insect-added bread, the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat writes, quoted by RIA Novosti.

The production of the product is Fazer, from which they say that preparing one bread would require 70 dried crickets. Insects will be grinded and added to the flour. Crickets will be three percent of the total weight of the ready-made bread.

According to local media, it is not yet possible to secure the production of the bread by all Finnish bakers, but the shortage will be removed later on. The cost of an insect bread will reach almost 4 euros.

