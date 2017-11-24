Footballer Martin Petrov Finds over BGN 3 mln Siphoned Off from His Bank Account

Some 3,800,000 BGN have disappeared from the bank account of the Bulgarian footballer Martin Petrov. He has filed an alert to the Prosecutor’s Office that money from his account in a Bulgarian bank was missing.

The former national team player found out about the missing millions after a visit to the bank in August. Allegedly, the money was siphoned off by his personal banker. She was dismissed 10 months before Petrov discovered that the money disappeared.

Petrov’s lawyer told the BNT news programme that they tried to reach an agreement with the bank, but it refused to refund the drained amount. That is why Petrov alerted the prosecutor’s office. The bank came out with a written statement. It says that their clients are protected by bank secrecy and they are not allowed to provide any information.

"In the event that any client challenges operations in the bank, we conduct a thorough investigation and cooperate with the relevant authorities," the message said.

The Directorate for Combating Organised Crime is also working on the case.

Source: The Bulgarian National Television