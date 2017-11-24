3-Year Old Bear Was Shot Near the Village of Enina

A protected animal was shot near the village of Enina, the country's correspondent for the region has reported to BGNES.

The bear was discovered yesterday for about 20.00 by environmentalists and forestry officials. They have taken the corpse to the Kazanlak district police station for inspection.

The dead bear was found after no movement has been detected by the transmitter that was placed on it. According to environmentalists, the bear comes from Apriltsi. The town is on the northern side of the Balkan Mountains, while the Enina village is located to the south.

Most likely the animal has transferred the Balkan in search of food. Some farmers have complained some time ago that a few domestic animals have been victims of a bear's blade. Various places in the Balkans killed several calves, horses and sheeps.