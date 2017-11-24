3-Year Old Bear Was Shot Near the Village of Enina

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 24, 2017, Friday // 09:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 3-Year Old Bear Was Shot Near the Village of Enina pixabay.com

A protected animal was shot near the village of Enina, the country's correspondent for the region has reported to BGNES.

The bear was discovered yesterday for about 20.00 by environmentalists and forestry officials. They have taken the corpse to the Kazanlak district police station for inspection.

The dead bear was found after no movement has been detected by the transmitter that was placed on it. According to environmentalists, the bear comes from Apriltsi. The town is on the northern side of the Balkan Mountains, while the Enina village is located to the south.

Most likely the animal has transferred the Balkan in search of food. Some farmers have complained some time ago that a few domestic animals have been victims of a bear's blade. Various places in the Balkans killed several calves, horses and sheeps. 

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bear, shot, protected animal
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria