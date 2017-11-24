The Syrian United Opposition will Participate in the Negotiations in Geneva
The divided Syrian opposition announced in the first hours of Friday that it was agreed to send a joint delegation to Geneva. peace talks under the auspices of the UN are next week, the France press reports.
"We have agreed with two other (oppositional) wings to send a unified delegation to participate in the direct negotiations in Geneva," Basma Kodmani of the negotiating team told journalists in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
