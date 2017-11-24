Eurozone Business Flourished in November
Businesses in the eurozone registered significant growth in November, showing key research, while job creation has reached the fastest pace in 17 years and economic recovery in Europe has gained momentum, reports sega.
Analysts say this is a confirmation that the eurozone economy is resistant to the shock of Brexit. The Industrial Activity Index (PMI), compiled by IHS Markit, rose to 57.5 in November after 56 in October, with all over 50 considered to be successful.
Against this background, France climbed to its highest growth rate since May 2011, well above expectations, surpassing Germany for the fourth time in five years. Experts, however, warned that turbulence may be coming, possibly caused by the current political stalemate in Berlin.
