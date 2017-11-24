Eurozone Business Flourished in November

Business | November 24, 2017, Friday // 09:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Eurozone Business Flourished in November Pixabay.com

Businesses in the eurozone registered significant growth in November, showing key research, while job creation has reached the fastest pace in 17 years and economic recovery in Europe has gained momentum, reports sega. 

Analysts say this is a confirmation that the eurozone economy is resistant to the shock of Brexit. The Industrial Activity Index (PMI), compiled by IHS Markit, rose to 57.5 in November after 56 in October, with all over 50 considered to be successful.

Against this background, France climbed to its highest growth rate since May 2011, well above expectations, surpassing Germany for the fourth time in five years. Experts, however, warned that turbulence may be coming, possibly caused by the current political stalemate in Berlin.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurozone, business, flourish
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria