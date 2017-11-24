PM Boyko Borisov will Participate in the Fifth Eastern Partnership Summit

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 24, 2017, Friday // 08:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: PM Boyko Borisov will Participate in the Fifth Eastern Partnership Summit twitter.com

Fifth Eastern Partnership summit will be held today in Brussels. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is also expected to take part in it, reports sega. 

EU leaders will discuss with colleagues from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine how to strengthen cooperation in four priority areas. Heads of State and Government will talk about the future of their cooperation by analyzing how to strengthen it in the priority areas agreed in Riga two years ago - a stronger economy, governance, greater connectivity and a stronger society.

They will take stock of the results achieved since the last Riga summit two years ago, focusing on the specific benefits that the citizens of the six Eastern Partnership countries have received. Leaders will talk about economic development and improving trade relations, strengthening institutions and good governance, improving interconnection in the transport and energy sectors, and enhancing mobility and people-to-people contacts. The partnership with the six countries was set up to support efforts for political, social and economic reforms in these countries.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borisov, Brussels, EU, Eastern Partnership Summit
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria