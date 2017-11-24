PM Boyko Borisov will Participate in the Fifth Eastern Partnership Summit

Fifth Eastern Partnership summit will be held today in Brussels. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is also expected to take part in it, reports sega.

EU leaders will discuss with colleagues from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine how to strengthen cooperation in four priority areas. Heads of State and Government will talk about the future of their cooperation by analyzing how to strengthen it in the priority areas agreed in Riga two years ago - a stronger economy, governance, greater connectivity and a stronger society.

They will take stock of the results achieved since the last Riga summit two years ago, focusing on the specific benefits that the citizens of the six Eastern Partnership countries have received. Leaders will talk about economic development and improving trade relations, strengthening institutions and good governance, improving interconnection in the transport and energy sectors, and enhancing mobility and people-to-people contacts. The partnership with the six countries was set up to support efforts for political, social and economic reforms in these countries.