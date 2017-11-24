Ministers Discuss the Air Pollution Problems in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 24, 2017, Friday // 08:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Ministers Discuss the Air Pollution Problems in Bulgaria archive

Several ministers will discuss the problem of dirty air in Bulgaria. The occasion is the conference "Problems and Solutions for Improving the Quality of Ambient Air," reports BBC.

The forum will be opened by Niko Dimov, Minister of Environment and Water and Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov, Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski, Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova, Social Minister Biser Petkov and Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov.

Some days ago, it became clear that the biggest problems with air pollution are in Vidin, Montana and Gorna Oryahovitsa.

The European Commission has condemned Bulgaria for failing to meet air cleanliness standards in almost the entire country. The government is trying to persuade Brussels that it is taking measures to address the problem that are giving positive results, so we will receive a delay period, adds BBC.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ministers, air, pollution, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria