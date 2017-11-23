Early Iron Age, Late Roman Settlement with Bi-ritual Necropolis Discovered in Southwest Bulgaria

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | November 23, 2017, Thursday // 22:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Early Iron Age, Late Roman Settlement with Bi-ritual Necropolis Discovered in Southwest Bulgaria A large Late Roman settlement near Bulgaria’s Moshtanets, which was also inhabited earlier, ca. 1,000 BC, has been excavated for several months. Photo: Blagoevgrad Regional Museum of History

A large settlement which was inhabited during the Early Iron Age (ca. 1,000 BC), possibly by Ancient Thracians, and then again in the Late Roman period (2nd-4th century AD), has been discovered and fully explored in rescue excavations near the town of Moshtanets, Blagoevgrad District, in Southwest Bulgaria, as part of the construction of the Struma Highway.

Learn more HERE!

*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com, archaeology, archaeologist, archaeologists, Ancient Rome, Roman Empire, Ancient Thrace, Iron Age, Ancient Thracian, Moshtanets, Blagoevgrad, Blagoevgrad District
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria