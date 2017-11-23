Surprise! Turkish President with First Visit to Greece in 65 Years

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be the first Turkish president to visit Greece for the past 65 years, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Chavushoglu said, quoted by the Anatolian agency.

However, the date has not yet been confirmed. The visit will take place in the coming days. It aims to improve relations between Turkey and Greece, the Deputy Prime Minister added.

"Our President will be the first Turkish president to visit Greece for the last 65 years. I think the visit will bring significant results," Cavusoglu said.

Emphasizing that high-level meetings have recently taken place between the two countries, the politician has clarified that Erdogan's visit will complement the previous meetings.

Hakan Chavusoglu also said the two governments will meet in Thessaloniki in February, stressing that three projects are planned between the two countries.