The e-mobile Industry in Bulgaria has a Shortage of over 500 Specialists

As a result, electrical mobility sector in Bulgaria has a shortage of more than 500 specialists, which necessitates strengthening and expanding the training through the opening of specialties in new schools, reports mediapool. 

These are the conclusions of a meeting between the National Branch Organization for Electric Mobility - IKEM, representatives of the Ministry of Education, the Center for Vocational Education of the Bulgarian Industrial Association (BIA), directors of vocational high schools, representatives of higher education institutions, managers of companies and the organization VIVI Bulgaria Since September 2017, trainings related to electromobiles have been held in four vocational high schools - Henry Ford in Svoge, Gotse Delchev, Varna and Sofia, with the specialty being among the most wanted.

There is also a specialty in the vocational schools in Kozloduy, Radomir, Haskovo and others. According to BIA, more than 160 people are currently trained in electromobility specialties. In the vocational schools the curricula have been developed together with the ECMM, but the problem remains the lack of facilities as well as the qualifications of the teachers.

