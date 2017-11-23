Surprising Checks in Stores about Christmas Decorations and Fireworks
Source: Pixabay
Inspections of garlands, lights and Christmas decorations are being launched by the trade inspectors of the State Agency for Metrology and Technical Surveillance, reports BNT.
This morning a surprise inspection was done in a large metropolitan chain store. The aim was to find out whether there was a discrepancy between the description and the type of the objects in order to avoid dangerous situations. There were no inconsistencies in the checks made.
