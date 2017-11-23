Surprising Checks in Stores about Christmas Decorations and Fireworks

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 23, 2017, Thursday // 17:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Surprising Checks in Stores about Christmas Decorations and Fireworks Source: Pixabay

Inspections of garlands, lights and Christmas decorations are being launched by the trade inspectors of the State Agency for Metrology and Technical Surveillance, reports BNT. 

This morning a surprise inspection was done in a large metropolitan chain store. The aim was to find out whether there was a discrepancy between the description and the type of the objects in order to avoid dangerous situations. There were no inconsistencies in the checks made. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: surprise, checks, inspection, Christmas, stores
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria