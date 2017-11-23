Romanian Government Survives Censure Motion

Romanian Government Survives Censure Motion

A censure motion against Romania's cabinet led by Mihai Tudose failed on Thursday as opposition lacked enough votes and the governing coalition did not vote, reports seenews.com. 

Opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) filed the censure motion last week over a decree introducing controversial fiscal changes that has sparked protests across the country for three Sundays in a row this month.

The censure motion was approved by a total of 159 MPs from right-wing PNL, centre-right USR, centre-right Popular Movement Party (PMP) and by some members of the national minorities group, according to figures presented in a televised statement by the spokeswoman of the lower house of  parliament.

Out of 317 MPs present, three voted against the motion, while 23 abstained. In order to pass, the motion needed to be approved by 233 MPs.

Romania, vote, government
