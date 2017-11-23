Gallup: 79% of Bulgarians do not Want Early Elections

79% of Bulgarians do not want early elections. This shows a research by Gallup International on topical issues, which took place between November 20 and 22.

One of the topics was the resignation of Dimitar Glavchev as chairman of the National Assembly, three out of four think that he has done right by resigning.

A majority of 60% do not approve of Dimitar Glavchev's actions with the expulsion of Kornelia Ninova. 30% approve, and the others hesitate.

A majority of 54% agree with the view that Glavchev actually harmed the reputation GERB and the prime minister and leader of the party Boyko Borisov with his actions.

39% of the respondents approve the election of Tsveta Karayancheva as chairman of the National Assembly and 29% oppose. The supporters of GERB are predominantly behind Karayancheva's choice, but some of the BSP supporters also give her a credit of trust.