Ryanair Announces Their New Destination From Burgas
When in September the Irish airline Ryanair announced the great news that it opened its permanent base in Burgas as the routes are expected to serve over 250,000 customers annually, the news came out for their new destination.
It is about Kaunas, the second largest city in Lithuania and its former capital.
The flights will start on March 29, 2018 and will run once a week (on Thursday) from and to Burgas.
Ticket prices start at 24.99 euros in direction and are already on sale.
We recall the other destinations that started in Burgas in March 2018. - Milan, Tel Aviv, Riga, Bratislava, Munich, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Warsaw, Krakow and Rzeszow.
Flights to and from Munich and Milan will be served all year round, twice a week, and the rest will be run from March to Autumn.
- » 47 500 Tourists Visited Bulgaria For Treatment Purposes
- » Bulgarian Buyers of Holiday Properties in our Country have Leveled with the Russians
- » In Q3 of 2017, 1 991.8 Thousand Bulgarian Residents Made Tourist Trips
- » Coming Soon The New Book of Peika.bg: "Mystical Walks Around Bulgaria for Extraordinary Travelers!"
- » Wizz Air Orders 146 New Planes worth $17.2bn And Announces New Routes From Sofia
- » Minister Angelkova: We have Always Supported the Construction of a 2nd Lift in Bansko