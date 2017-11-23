Ryanair Announces Their New Destination From Burgas

Ryanair Announces Their New Destination From Burgas

When in September the Irish airline Ryanair announced the great news that it opened its permanent base in Burgas as the routes are expected to serve over 250,000 customers annually, the news came out for their new destination.

It is about Kaunas, the second largest city in Lithuania and its former capital.

The flights will start on March 29, 2018 and will run once a week (on Thursday) from and to Burgas.
Ticket prices start at 24.99 euros in direction and are already on sale.

We recall the other destinations that started in Burgas in March 2018. - Milan, Tel Aviv, Riga, Bratislava, Munich, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Warsaw, Krakow and Rzeszow.

Flights to and from Munich and Milan will be served all year round, twice a week, and the rest will be run from March to Autumn.

low-cost, irish, Ryanair, Burgas
