New Automated Ticketing System in Varna's Public Transport

Society | November 23, 2017, Thursday // 16:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: New Automated Ticketing System in Varna's Public Transport bnt.bg

A new automated ticket system in the city transport of Varna was launched for number 10 line of the municipal transport scheme, reports BNT. 

It is part of the Integrated Urban Transport project. The remaining lines serving the city will be included in the project. Citizens are provided with help teams to assist passengers when using ticket machines.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ticketing, system, Varna
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria