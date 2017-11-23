New Automated Ticketing System in Varna's Public Transport
Society | November 23, 2017, Thursday // 16:55| Views: | Comments: 0
bnt.bg
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A new automated ticket system in the city transport of Varna was launched for number 10 line of the municipal transport scheme, reports BNT.
It is part of the Integrated Urban Transport project. The remaining lines serving the city will be included in the project. Citizens are provided with help teams to assist passengers when using ticket machines.
- » An International Team of Veterinarians Examines the Lions in Razgrad
- » Global Climate Change is Now Affecting Bulgarian Raspberry Yield
- » 5 Tips for Shopping on Black Friday
- » A Child Named Anıl was Recorded in the Passport as Anal, Parents are Shocked!
- » The Constitutional Court of Italy has Voted for Mandatory Vaccines
- » NIMH: It will be Mostly Sunny Over Most of the Country Today
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)