Global Climate Change is Now Affecting Bulgarian Raspberry Yield

Bulgaria continues to rank third in Europe for industrial raspberries. These are raspberries that are exported from the country in a frozen state. For example, countries such as Spain and France produce larger quantities than us, but they are destined for sale as fresh fruit. At present, Bulgaria produces 7,000 tonnes of industrial raspberries.

This was stated by the chairman of the Bulgarian Association of Raspberries Bojidar Petkov on the stage of "In Development" with Delyan Petrich.

It is hard to say that there is a boom in the industry, but it can be said that there has been a stir in the last few years. In the 2014-2015 period, there was growth due to good prices, then a slight decline due to global climate change and fierce competition from third countries.