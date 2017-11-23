Global Climate Change is Now Affecting Bulgarian Raspberry Yield

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 23, 2017, Thursday // 16:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Global Climate Change is Now Affecting Bulgarian Raspberry Yield Source: Pixabay

Bulgaria continues to rank third in Europe for industrial raspberries. These are raspberries that are exported from the country in a frozen state. For example, countries such as Spain and France produce larger quantities than us, but they are destined for sale as fresh fruit. At present, Bulgaria produces 7,000 tonnes of industrial raspberries.

This was stated by the chairman of the Bulgarian Association of Raspberries Bojidar Petkov on the stage of "In Development" with Delyan Petrich.

It is hard to say that there is a boom in the industry, but it can be said that there has been a stir in the last few years. In the 2014-2015 period, there was growth due to good prices, then a slight decline due to global climate change and fierce competition from third countries.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: climate change, raspberry
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria