The Leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran Discussed the Crisis in Syria

The crisis in Syria has entered a "new phase". This is what Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the situation in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart and with his Iranian counterpart in Sochi, reports bTV.

For the first time, the three leaders - Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rohani - together discussed the diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict.

Over the last 24 hours, Russia's president, Syrian President Al-Bashar al-Assad's main ally, has also made important telephone conversations with other world leaders. The topic of international peace is already under discussion with the President of the United States and the King of Saudi Arabia in preparation for the peace talks in Geneva in 5 days.

